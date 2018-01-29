K-State students suiting up for job interviews

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) — JC Penny in Manhattan held its first ever Suit Up event after store closing Sunday. The store partnered with the career service center at Kansas State University to help students dress for job interviews.

Marcos Cantera is a sophomore at K-State and has been wearing the same black suit since high school. He recently decided it was time to expand his wardrobe.

“I’ve been to like career fairs where I’ve been there for like three days and the interviewers saw me in the same suit,” Cantera said. “I was like, I need something new.”

The store manager Nina Jenks said having the right outfit helps job seekers make a good first impression in an interview.

“When you’re dressed the part it just makes you feel like you’re unstoppable,” Jenks said. “So, we want to make sure students feel that way when they get ready to do their formal interviews and when they’re ready to do their career fairs.”

The store offered a 40 percent discount to the students at the event. Store sales associates helped shoppers find the fit and styles they need. Jenks said the associates were ready to help students look their best.

“They’re all trained,” she said. “They know how to measure you for your dress suits, they know how to measure you for your dress pants, they can help you match ties.”

Cantera said one staff member made sure he found a suit that matched his measurements.

“We’ve been hopping around finding different jackets and everything,” Cantera said. “I’m glad he’s willing to take his time to move different brands and things to help me try to find the right fit.”

Cantera said he probably won’t be wearing his suit from high school the next time he meets interviewers.

“There’s an engineering career fair not too long from now, so I kind of want to show off that new suit,” he said.

A JC Penny spokesperson said men could buy a complete outfit for less than $200 with the 40 percent discount. Likewise, women could buy an interview outfit for less than $100.

Jenks said they plan to offer more Suit Up events throughout the course of the semester.