Kansas is now the sickest state in the country

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Nearly 191,000 Kansans are experiencing flu-like symptoms, making Kansas the sickest state in the country.

According to data from Kinsa, over 6 percent of the state’s population is suffering from a cough, sore throat and chills. The current population of Kansas is over 2 million people. The national illness level sits at 5 percent this week.

Last year, Kansas peaked with 5.3 percent of residents sick. Today, 6.6 percent are sick, and the number is continuing to climb.

Nationally, the illness level increased 42 percent from this time last year, which is about 16.3 million people. Missouri is the second sickest state at 6.5 percent.

Kinsa is a company that tracks the spread of the flu and aligns its information with the CDC’s data over the past 3 years.