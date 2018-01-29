Malfunctioning extension cord blamed for deadly Wichita fire

By Published:

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say a malfunctioning extension cord sparked a weekend fire in a Wichita home where a man was found unconscious and later died.

Wichita fire Lt. Jose Ocadiz said Monday that investigators found the heat-damaged extension cord in the middle of the victim’s living room, buried beneath several items that were prone to catching fire. The Wichita Eagle reports that the victim was identified only as a 66-year-old man. He was found unresponsive Saturday in a hallway of the home and couldn’t be revived.

Ocadiz says an autopsy will determine the man’s cause of death. The caused about $50,000 in damage to the man’s home and property.

