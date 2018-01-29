Meals on Wheels seeking volunteers in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Permanent and substitute volunteers are needed Monday through Friday, to deliver hot, nutritious lunches to home-bound seniors.

Volunteers are asked to make a one-hour commitment, and can choose what day and route best fits their needs. The meal delivery bags can be picked up at different locations across Topeka. Meals on Wheels will accommodate volunteers’ schedule and/or place of residence or employment. All delivery routes pick up between 10:45 and 11:00 a.m.

If you are interested in volunteering, contact Chelsy Lassiter at (785) 295-3995 to discuss options and a time for a one hour training session.