TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Officials are looking into a small furnace fire in north Topeka.

It was reported around 6:00, at 362 NW Gordon. We are told 2 people and a dog were able to get out safely. One man was treated on scene for minor burns after carrying the burning furnace out of the home.

An investigator is currently on scene.

