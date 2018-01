TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Officials are looking into a small fire at a north Topeka home.

It was reported around 6:00 Monday night, at 362 NW Gordon Street. The Topeka Fire Department said the fire started in the kitchen and everyone in the home was able to get out safely. One person was treated on scene for minor burns while attempting to put out the fire.

The estimated damage is about $26,000. The cause is undetermined at this time.