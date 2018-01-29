Names of victims released in central Topeka shooting

Published:

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka Police have released the names of the victims in a central Topeka shooting last week.

According to a spokeswoman with TPD, John Austin Sr., 57, and his son, John Austin Jr., 34, were seriously injured in the January 23 shooting. It happened around noon in the 2000 block of S. Kansas Ave. near the Kansas Expocentre.

Police said one of the men was in critical condition and the other had life-threatening injuries. At this time, there is no update on their condition.

John W. Towner Jr., 28, was arrested three days later on charges of Aggravated Battery and Felon in Possession of a Firearm.

