Nevada boy writes heartfelt note to injured Riley County officer

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – A young boy in Nevada recently sent a note to a Riley County police officer that was injured while responding to a domestic situation earlier this month.

The boy named Jake, said that he leaves notes on patrol cars around Las Vegas and wanted Sergeant Pat Tiede to have one too.

In the note, Jake says “I saw on the news that you were hurt and I’m glad you’ll be ok. I hope people start being nicer to police and keeping you safe too.”

Jake said he wanted to write to Sergeant Tiede to let him know people still care.

“When I grow up I want to be a police officer and I hope to be as brave as you,” Jake said in his note.

The letter also included a Batman sticker for Sergeant Tiede.

The Riley County Police Department thanked Jake for the note and sticker.

“We may not have a Batmobile, but he’ll be helping to fight crime in one of our police cruisers.”

On Friday, January 5, around 12:30 p.m., Sergeant Tiede was shot after responding to the report of a domestic situation in the 3700 block of Hawthorne Woods Circle. Sergeant Tiede received a non-life threatening gunshot wound and is now continuing his recovery at home.

Sergeant Tiede is an 18 year veteran of the department, presently serving in the Patrol Division.

Mark Harrison, 38, has been charged with three counts of attempted capital murder.