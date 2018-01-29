Once in a lifetime sky view

So, what is this Super Blue Blood Moon all about anyway? Basically, it’s three interesting Moon happenings, but they are all happening at once.

Blue Moon – this happens usually once every year or two (even though it will happen again this year in March). It’s the 2nd full moon of the month. Super Moon – this happens when the Moon is at its perigee, which is the point where the Moon is closest to the Earth. That makes the Moon appear a bit larger and noticeably brighter. Blood Moon – this happens when the Moon actually appears reddish in color during the lunar eclipse. Now, we’ll only see part of the eclipse as it will happen early Wednesday, January 31st and the Sun will rise before the event ends, but early in the morning, you should be able to see the reddish Moon during full lunar eclipse.

When you put all three of those together, you get a Super Blue Blood Moon and it hasn’t happened in the last 150 years. Pretty cool sight, now just hope for some clear skies!

-KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller