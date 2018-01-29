Only 1/3 of people locally who thought they had flu, really did

By Published: Updated:
Rebecca Gillespie
Biologist Rebecca Gillespie holds a vial of flu-fighting antibodies at the Vaccine Research Center at the National Institutes of Health, Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2017, in Bethesda, Md. Despite 100 years of science, the flu virus too often beats our best defenses because it constantly mutates. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – This last week, only 33% of 1,046 tests performed for the flu, locally, came back positive.

Stormont Vail said for the week of January 21 – January 27, 346 cases of A & B combined came back positive.

Officials say it’s on track to be one of the worst we’ve seen in nearly a decade.

Dr. Liurel Vogt at Cotton O’Neil Express Care said with the flu it’s important to go to the doctor early. There is medication that can help, but it has to be started within the first 48 hours.

“High fever, cough and body aches are really the hallmarks of the flu. If you have that combination you should really get in right away,” said Dr. Vogt. “Kids may not complain about the body aches but they’ll just lie around, not want to do anything. Sometimes they’ll complain of headache or stomach ache.”

Vogt said when in doubt, it’s better to go to the doctor and get tested, rather than wait and risk symptoms getting worse.

This year’s flu shot targets the strains that are making Americans sick, mostly the H3N2 flu virus. But exactly how well it is working won’t be known until next month. It’s the same main bug from last winter, when the flu season wasn’t so bad. It’s not clear why this season — with the same bug — is worse, some experts said.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s