MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Riley County Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect in a Manhattan theft.

RCPD said it happened in late December, at the Krispy Clean Laundromat, located in the 1100 block of Westport Drive. Police would like to speak to the man pictured above, in connection to stolen bedding.

If you have any information, contact the Riley County Police Department.