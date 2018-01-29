Schmidt enters race for Insurance Commissioner

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Vicki Schmidt, on Monday, filed to run for Kansas Insurance Commissioner.

Schmidt, a lifelong Kansan and lifelong Republican has worked more than 40 years as a local pharmacist.

“Working as a pharmacist, I deal with Kansans health insurance problems every day,” said Schmidt. “I see the effect rising health care costs have on our families and our seniors.”

Schmidt currently serves in the Kansas Senate representing the 20th Senate district, which includes portions of Shawnee and Wabaunsee counties.

In the Senate, she serves as chair of the Senate Public Health and Welfare Committee.

Schmidt said that on the journey of life there are challenges but insurance shouldn’t be one.

“I’m running for Insurance Commissioner because Kansans deserve an advocate when it comes to insurance.”

Schmidt is a 1978 graduate of the University of Kansas School of Pharmacy. She and her husband live in Topeka. They have two grown sons and two grandsons.

She enters a race for the office that one-term Insurance Commissioner Ken Selzer is giving up for a race for the GOP gubernatorial nomination.

The only other candidate in the Insurance Commissioner race is former Rep./Sen. Clark Shultz, R-Lindsborg, who lost to Selzer in the 2014 GOP Insurance Commissioner primary and now works for Selzer in the Kansas Insurance Department.