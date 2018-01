SALINA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Salina Police Department has canceled the Silver Alert for Gene Oliver Wolfe.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation reports Wolfe, 89, was recently located deceased.

Police said he suffered from Alzheimer’s and dementia.

He was last seen around 3 p.m. Friday in Salina.

According to police, he had mentioned he was going to visit a gravesite in Manchester, Kansas.

KSNT News will update as additional information becomes available.