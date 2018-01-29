Topeka man pleads guilty in shooting of 5-year-old Kansas girl

LENEXA, Kan. (AP) – A Topeka man pleaded guilty to shooting and injuring a 5-year-old girl when he meant to shoot another man.

Antwaun Nelson Fulton pleaded guilty Monday to attempted second-degree murder, aggravated battery and discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling.

The girl who was shot in the leg last July at the Crossland Economy Studio in Lenexa.

Investigators say the 36-year-old Fulton shot at a man he had been in an earlier dispute with but the bullet missed the man and hit the young girl.

The Kansas City Star reports under terms of Monday’s plea, lawyers will recommend a sentence of about 18 years in prison.