Topeka RoadRunners cancel Monday night’s game

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka RoadRunners have cancelled Monday night’s game.

According to a tweet from the RoadRunners, the game against the Lone Star Brahmas has been postponed until further notice. KSNT News is told Cirque du Soleil Crystal, which just wrapped up their show at the Kansas Expocentre, was built on top of the hockey ice. The machine that is used to cut through the ice is having mechanical issues.

The Expocentre said tomorrow’s game will go on as scheduled and they apologize for any inconvenience.

They will release further information about rescheduling and ticket redemption as it becomes available.

Due to circumstances beyond our control, tonight’s game has been postponed until further notice. We apologize for the inconvenience to our fans and will be releasing further information about rescheduling and ticket redemption as it becomes available. Thank you for your patience. pic.twitter.com/V4cQxxbWgm — Topeka RoadRunners (@TopekaHockey) January 29, 2018