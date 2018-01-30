2 in custody after car chase through southwest Shawnee County

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Two people are in custody after a car chase through Topeka.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office said it happened around 4:50 Tuesday afternoon near SW 37th and Burlingame Road. A deputy was flagged down by someone in the area, concerned about a domestic situation between a man and a woman. Deputies say the two people got into a gray Dodge Durango and were attempting to leave the area, when a deputy noticed the car drive onto I-470 from Burlingame.

The deputy said he believed the people in the car were the same people involved in the domestic incident, and attempted to stop the car just east of 29th & Fairlawn. The tag of the Durango came back stolen out of Tennessee. The driver then began to flee from the deputy.

Deputies said the chase was contained in the southwest part of Shawnee County/Topeka. The driver momentarily drove through the parking lot of a local Sam’s Club and then back onto the roadway, when Kansas Highway Patrol troopers got involved. The car was eventually stopped at SW 9th and Medford, after tire deflation devices were used.

The driver is identified as Paul Olberg, 51, and the passenger is his wife, Mary Olberg, 49.

Deputies say Paul Olberg had a felony warrant through Riley County for burglary. He was also charged with several other crimes, including theft of a vehicle and tag, felony flee/elude, aggravated assault of a Law Enforcement Officer, along with reckless driving and numerous other traffic violations. Deputies say his wife, Mary, is a parolee through the Kansas Department of Corrections and was arrested on a parole violation warrant.