Attorney General Derek Schmidt returns from Puerto Rico

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Attorney General Derek Schmidt is back in Kansas after helping those affected by Hurricane Maria.

Schmidt visited the country January 22 after hearing about the destruction to the Department of Justice building. Since the hurricane came through, officials in San Juan have had to set up temporary locations. Department officials said all communication is lost and they have employees they haven’t seen in months. Schmidt said another problem is that many legal files are gone and their computer system is destroyed.

“Imagine in 10 years an inmate challenges the validity of their sentence based on something that happened in trial and the trial records don’t exist anymore,” Schmidt said. “Those are the types of problems they’re going to have for a generation.”

While Schmidt was in San Juan, he offered the Secretary of Justice, Wanda Vazquez, help from the National Association of Attorneys General. The organization is expected to help them technical assistance and temporary personnel.

If you’d like to help support the thousands of people in need of help in Puerto Rico you can. You can visit United for Puerto Rico on Facebook to help. For money donations click here or here.