Charges files against Kansas man who was arrested after boat chase

By Published:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNT) – A southeast Kansas man was indicted Tuesday on federal drug and firearm charges.

Scott Joseph Skibo, 54, of Chetopa, was charged with one count of possession with intent to distribute marijuana, and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking.

In September, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation said Skibo was allegedly cultivating marijuana on an island in Elmore Park. The park is located within the city limits of Chetopa. He attempted to flee from law enforcement in a boat, but was later arrested.

The indictment alleges that Skibo possessed fifty or more marijuana plants and a .40 caliber Glock 22 handgun.

If convicted, Skibo faces up to five years in federal prison and a fine up to $250,000 on the firearm charge, and up to five years and a fine up to $250,000 on the marijuana charge.

