Colyer spends time in hometown ahead of inauguration

TOPEKA (CAPITOL BUREAU) – Lieutenant Governor Jeff Colyer will be sworn in as the state’s 47th Governor on Wednesday afternoon. But before the ceremony, he spent some time in his home town of Hays.

Colyer spent Tuesday morning at his old family farm, before attending mass at Thomas Moore Prep, where he went to school.

“I didn’t see myself as Governor when I was in high school,” he said. “But I’ve been in state government, I’ve been federal government, I worked for President Reagan, I worked for Bob Dole, I was in the House and the Senate and Kansas is great state.”

Colyer said he plans to hit the ground running, already setting up meetings with lawmakers to address policy changes.

“We’re going to work together, and we have a lot of challenges, you bet we do, and we’re going to tackle them and it’s going to take some time, but we’re going to be moving forward,” Colyer said.

He also said his goal is to keep the state moving forward.

“I think we can accomplish a lot over the next few years and I’m just honored to have my role in it.”

The swearing-in ceremony will take place in the Capitol Rotunda at 3:30 Wednesday.