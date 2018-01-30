Colyer to become new Kansas governor, months ahead of primary election

TOPEKA (CAPITOL BUREAU) – After being sworn in Wednesday as the state’s new Governor, Jeff Colyer will have seven months until the state’s primary election.

“We’re going to be working on how do we grow the state, how do we focus, and we’re going to work with people,” Colyer said in a recent interview.

However, two hours after Colyer’s swearing in ceremony, Greg Orman, an Independent candidate for Governor, is holding a rally in Johnson County to launch his Governor’s campaign.

“The last seven years have been really difficult on Kansas. In fact, we’re at a critical juncture and I think the people of Kansas understand that something went seriously wrong,” said Orman.

During a recent sit-down interview, Orman laid out his priorities for the state. His main priority is creating more transparency at the capitol.

“My goal will be to make Kansas the most transparent government in the country,” explained Orman.

There are more than a dozen Democratic and Republicans candidates gearing up for the August Primary. Orman is the only Independent in the race and will be on the November ballot.

“People say you don’t have a built-in support base, but the reality is you don’t have a built-in enemy base. So as an Independent governor I’ll really be able to work with both sides of the aisle.” said Orman.

“I think he’s going to have an impact on the race, but it’s a really tough sell,” said Bob Beatty, a political science professor at Washburn University.

Beatty explained Independent candidates rarely win elections, but says Orman could potentially take votes away from the other parties.

“What the democrats of Kansas fear is that Orman will be taking votes away from the democratic candidate and this will hand the election to the Republicans,” said Beatty.

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Josh Svaty said he welcomes Orman to the race.

“This is going to be a decision that demonstrates where Kansas is headed next,” explained Svaty.

Secretary of State Kris Kobach, who is vying for the Republican nomination, said while Orman’s campaign does change the landscape of the race, he’s not too concerned.

“He has the ability to write some big checks to his own campaign and that means he’s going to be an influence and a candidate with real credibility and real weight,” said Kobach.

This is the largest field of candidates for a primary race in the state’s history.