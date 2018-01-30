Crews rescue boy from car submerged in Kansas City creek

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Fire crews have rescued a 4-year-old boy after he was left in a running car that rolled into a Kansas City creek in near freezing temperatures.

Kansas City Fire Department Deputy Chief James Garrett says the child was “very lucky” crews were nearby Monday afternoon when the car was knocked into gear. The Kansas City Star reports that the car then rolled into Brush Creek while his mother was in a business. A person then flagged down a fire department rescue unit, and firefighters were able to knock out a window to pull the child from the submerged vehicle as temperatures dropped into the lower 30s.

Garrett says the child was taken to a hospital with his mother to be examined.

