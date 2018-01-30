Former ‘Glee’ actor Mark Salling dead at 35

FILE - In this Nov. 13, 2012 file photo, Mark Salling attends the GQ "Men Of The Year" party in Los Angeles. Salling, one of the stars of the Fox musical comedy “Glee,” died, Tuesday Jan. 30, 2018. He was 35. Salling’s lawyer, Michael J. Proctor did not release the cause of death. Salling pleaded guilty in December to possession of child pornography. (Photo by John Shearer/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Mark Salling, one of the stars of the Fox musical comedy “Glee,” has died at age 35.

Salling’s lawyer, Michael J. Proctor, tells The Associated Press the actor died Tuesday. His death comes weeks before the actor was scheduled to be sentenced in federal court on child pornography charges.

Proctor did not reveal the cause of death.

Salling pleaded guilty in December to possession of child pornography. Prosecutors say a search of Salling’s computer found more than 50,000 images of child porn.

He was scheduled to be sentenced March 7.

He played bad-boy Noah “Puck” Puckerman on the long-running show, which concluded in 2015.

