Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie hired by ABC News

By Published:
FILE - In this Jan. 9, 2018, file photo, New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie delivers his final state of the state address at the Statehouse in Trenton, N.J. The former Republican governor of New Jersey on Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018, made his first appearance as a political contributor for ABC News. Christie was characterized on “Good Morning America” as a friend and adviser to President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Chris Christie is known for speaking his mind. Now, he’ll get paid to do it.

The former Republican governor of New Jersey on Tuesday made his first appearance as a political contributor for ABC News. Christie was characterized on “Good Morning America” as a friend and adviser to President Donald Trump.

Christie will appear during the network’s coverage of Trump’s State of the Union address on Tuesday night.

Christie said Trump should use the speech to turn the page to things the American people really care about.

Christie was succeeded after eight years in office on Jan. 16 by Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s