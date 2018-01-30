Friends remember teen killed in weekend crash

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Friends of Abigail Medley are choosing to remember the good times. This includes baking cookies, wearing matching pajamas and watching Legally Blonde: The Musical.

“We just sat there and watched sappy, girly movies,” said Hannah Spellman, a friend of Abigail.

“She made me look like such a pessimistic person because she was always so positive,” said Shelbey Wichman, another friend of Abigail.

Abigail died in a car wreck on I-470 over the weekend. Her funeral will be held on Saturday at the Fellowship Bible Church.

Now, her friends have to figure out how to live their lives without her.

“I want her to come back. I can’t believe it’s real,” said Abigail’s friend Bethany Wetzel.

“Going to school was really hard. I had class with her and I don’t like being there,” said Haley Kucera, a friend of Abigail.

While they’re not sure how they’re going to move on, each of her friends are sure that their lives are better because they knew Abigail.

“She just had a great impact on my life and if I could go back I’d thank her a thousand times,” said Spellman.