Full Court Press (01/30/18)

High school basketball scores from January 30, 2018:
Bishop Seabury (B) 48 Jackson Heights 61
Bishop Seabury (G) 4 Jackson Heights 58
Burlingame (B) 79 Northern Heights 30
Burlingame (G) 28 Northern Heights 43
Holton (B) 57 Royal Valley 47
Holton (G) 68 Royal Valley 63
Lyndon (B) 57 Wabaunsee 35
Lyndon (G) 43 Wabaunsee 62
Madison (G) 22 Mission Valley 47
Manhattan (B) 48 Topeka High 49
Manhattan (G) 65 Topeka High 32
McLouth (B) 44 Jeff Co. North 41
McLouth (G) 23 Jeff Co. North 59
Osage City (G) 35 Silver Lake 51
Oskaloosa (B) 42 Pleasant Ridge 55
Oskaloosa (G) 50 Pleasant Ridge 55
Perry-Lecompton (B) 55 Sabetha 30
Perry-Lecompton (G) 31 Sabetha 42
Riley County (B) 39 Marysville 64
Riley County (G) 35 Marysville 61
Riverside (B) 38 Jeff West 34
Riverside (G) 20 Jeff West 71
Rock Creek (B) 55 Centralia 48
Rock Creek (G) 43 Centralia 70
Santa Fe Trail (B) 61 Iola 46
Santa Fe Trail (G) 44 Iola 36
Wamego (B) 32 Abilene 52
Wamego (G) 24 Abilene 37
Clifton-Clyde (B) 64 Southern Cloud 31
Maur Hill (B) 46 Horton 25
Nemaha Central (B) 64 ACCHS 36
Nemaha Central (G) 59 ACCHS 36
Valley Heights (B) 56 Doniphan West 48