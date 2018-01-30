Funeral services set for Topeka teen killed in I-470 crash

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Funeral services have been set for a 17-year-old Topeka teen who died in a single-vehicle crash Saturday.

A celebration of life services for Abigail Rebecca Medley will take place 10 a.m. Saturday, February 3, at Fellowship Bible Church, located at 6800 SW 10th Ave., according to Penwell-Gabel.

The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m., Friday at Lowman United Methodist Church, located at 4101 SW 15th Street.

Abigail was born October 30, 2000 in Manhattan to Terry Medley and Jennifer Collier. She was a Junior at Washburn Rural High School where she was a member of the Varsity Soccer Team, member of Student Council, ran Cross Country and was a member of Creation Club. She was inducted into the National Honors Society and also played for Topeka Select Soccer Club.

According to her obituary, she was a member of Lowman United Methodist Church, an artist and enjoyed photography.

Memorial contributions may be given to Lowman United Methodist Church, for a playground in her honor or to the Abigail Medley Memorial Scholarship Fund for Topeka Select Soccer Club, 5620 SE 45th Street, Tecumseh, KS 66542.

On Saturday, January 27, emergency crews responded to a single-vehicle rollover crash on I-470 and Gage Blvd. in Topeka. Abigail was identified as the driver in the wreck and was pronounced dead at the scene. Abigail’s two sisters, identified as Brooke Medley, 15, and Mattie Hosie, 2, were taken to a local hospital with injuries. All three were wearing seat belts.

Brooke has undergone one surgery and is awaiting another in the next few days to repair her ankle, according to the Abigail medley & Family Fund page. Mattie made it out with no injury.