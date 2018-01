Gallery: Remembering Abigail Rebecca Medley 2000 – 2018

Abigail Rebecca Medley, 17, of Topeka, passed away Saturday, January 27, 2018 in an automobile accident. (Photo Courtesy: Jake Medley)

