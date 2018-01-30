Harley Davidson to close Kansas City plant

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNT) – Harley Davidson announced Tuesday that they plan on closing their plant in Kansas City, Missouri.

The Milwaukee-based company said they plan to consolidate the Kansas City plant into its plant in York, Pa. to “further improve its manufacturing operations and cost structure by commencing a multi-year manufacturing optimization initiative.”

The company said they expect to incur restructuring and other consolidation costs of $170 to $200 million and capital investment of approximately $75 million over the next two years and expects ongoing annual cash savings of $65 to $75 million after 2020.

“The decision to consolidate our final assembly plants was made after very careful consideration of our manufacturing footprint and the appropriate capacity given the current business environment. Our Kansas City assembly operations will leave a legacy of safety, quality, collaboration and manufacturing leadership.”

The company reported on Tuesday fourth-quarter earnings of $8.3 million.

The company said it had profit of 5 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for pretax expenses and non-recurring costs, were 54 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 46 cents per share.

The motorcycle maker posted revenue of $1.05 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.01 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $521.8 million, or $3.02 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.92 billion.

Harley-Davidson shares have increased almost 9 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index has risen roughly 7 percent. The stock has declined slightly more than 6 percent in the last 12 months.

Harley-Davidson President and CEO Matt Levatich said on a conference call Tuesday morning the company is shifting its mindset from “we build motorcycles” to “we build riders.” He also said 800 jobs will be eliminated in Kansas City, and 450 jobs will be added in York by 2019.