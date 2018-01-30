Kansas House OKs more liquor hours, tougher drunk driving penalties

Published:

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The Kansas House approved a bill that would toughen penalties for habitual drunken driving on the same day it passed a bill allowing restaurants to begin serving alcohol earlier in the morning.

One bill would allow restaurants to begin serving alcohol at 6 a.m., rather than the current 9 a.m. Restaurants and bars would still have to stop serving at 2 a.m.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports supporters said the bill would bring the state in line with surrounding states, which often attract breakfast and brunch business away from Kansas. The bill faced little opposition.

The other bill would increase the felony severity level for habitual drunken drivers who kill someone in a crash. The bill passed unanimously.

Both bills still require Senate approval.

