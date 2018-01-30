Kansas Sheriff’s Office sends out notice of social media shutdown

IOLA, Kan. (KSNT) – It’s hard to undermine the power of social media these days. Take the Allen County Sheriff’s Office for example. They put out a 30 day advance notice Monday morning, saying they would be blocking social media access in the county.

It was a joke posted to their Facebook, as a way to have fun with local residents.

The post warned that due to extensive misuse of Facebook and other social media within their jurisdiction, Allen County would be blocking all residents’ access to Facebook, Twitter, Snapchat, Instagram, Tumblr, and YouTube between February 28 and March 1.

However, those dates do not exist because there are only 28 days in February.

Reactions from local residents were swift, with many people falling for the joke and expressing their discontent with the notice. Others, quickly noticed the date discrepancy and realized the post was a joke.

Allen County Sheriff’s Office followed up with an additional post Monday afternoon to explain the joke. They discussed the power of social media and how not everything online is true.

The post said, in part: “We want to remind everyone, read everything you see on the internet closely. Check the facts. Not everything is true no matter how good it may look. For those who fell really (and we mean REALLY) hard for this, we would ask that you reflect on the role social media plays in your life. We understand that many feel that they can’t live without their Facebook, Snap Chat, texting, instant messaging or whatever other methods they may use. We encourage people to actually get out and talk to each other face to face or even with a phone call.”

The original post has been shared over 7,000 times and has over 2,700 likes.