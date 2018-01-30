Man charged in shooting of pregnant woman, boyfriend

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina man has been charged in connection with the shooting of a pregnant woman who subsequently had an emergency delivery.

The Herald-Sun reports 26-year-old Torie Damonte Graves was arrested during a traffic stop and charged on Monday in the Jan. 23 shooting.

Durham police responding to a call found a 22-year-old woman and her 26-year-old boyfriend shot multiple times. Both were taken to the hospital with serious injuries, and the baby was delivered by a cesarean section. The condition of the couple and the child are unknown.

Graves is charges with multiple offenses, including assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and assault on an unborn child. It’s unclear whether he has a lawyer.

Police have not offered a motive.