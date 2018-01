AUBURN, Kan. (KSNT) – One person received minor injuries after their vehicle blew a tire and caused the car to hit a telephone pole.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office reports the incident happened after 8 a.m. in the 6500 block of Auburn Rd., just north of the town of Auburn.

The male driver was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

No other occupants were in the car.