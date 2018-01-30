RoadRunners postpone second game due to broken Zamboni

Related Coverage Topeka RoadRunners cancel Monday night’s game

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka RoadRunners have canceled their second straight game Tuesday.

The series between the Topeka RoadRunners and the Lone Star Brahmas, which was to have concluded Tuesday evening, has been postponed in its entirety, according to the team.

The RoadRunners said they sincerely regret that the issues that caused Monday night’s postponement have resulted in losing a second straight game night for their fans.

The team said that repairs to the Zamboni were unsuccessful as its motor was too damaged. Additionally, a viable replacement option was unavailable.

“We apologize for the inconvenience to our fans. No determination has been made on when or where the games will be played despite reports to the contrary. We will be releasing further information about rescheduling the date and ticket redemption as it becomes available. Thank you very much for your understanding and patience.”