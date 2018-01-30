Snow chance for part of the area on Sunday

Published:
What We’re Tracking:

  • South winds through most of the night
  • Less wind for Wednesday
  • Snow chance on Sunday

Winds are going to remain gusty through the night with south winds 15-25mph. However, the wind should die down late in the night and be light by morning. Lows in the middle 30s.

Highs on Wednesday will be comfortably mild in the lower to middle 50s with a light northeast wind 5-10mph.

Cooler air for Thursday and Friday before we briefly warm up on Saturday ahead of a stronger cold front that moves through late Saturday. The cold air will stick around through the rest of the weekend with a chance for light snow spreading across the area on Sunday. There still is much uncertainty on how that snow will cross the state, but a chance for some minor accumulation is there.

To better explain the uncertainty, below are three separate projections for the snow this weekend. Parts of the state should get snow, but we’ll have to wait and see which parts are most favored.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

– KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

