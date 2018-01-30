USD 501 appealing KSHSAA punishment choice for Topeka High

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — It’s been almost two weeks since the Topeka High football team got word they would have to give up all their wins and league title from last season. This comes after a police officer found one of the players living in a home outside the school’s attendance boundary.

Plain and simple, the Topeka High football team parents said they are upset by the decision to take away all of the team’s wins, after all their kid’s hard work.

“What does that teach your kids, you work your butt off, you get good grades so you can play football, you show up on time, every day you don’t miss school, you aren’t tardy so you can play football, so you can start,” Topeka High football mom, Tina Miller-Klingerman said.

Taking away the wins has left some people at Topeka High feeling like they have done something wrong. The school district said that’s not the case.

“The school, the kids, the team, they didn’t do anything wrong,” Dustin Dick, with Topeka Public Schools, said.

Parents of the team agree.

“Why would you punish a whole football team, for a policy about one person?” Miller-Klingerman said. “There’s just a lot of questions.”

The school district said they will be challenging the stripping of the wins from the Trojans.

“We don’t think the Topeka High coaches, program, the students for sure, didn’t do anything wrong,” Dick said. “Nobody intentionally tried to gain any advantage by doing this, so we really feel like its the right thing to do.”

Parents and the school district said this is one they are not giving up on.

“We will always stand by the boys, always asking questions, and we are not going away,” Miller-Klingerman said.

“We’ve got to try our best, everything we can do to make sure that that doesn’t happen so we can get the wins back and the season back if were able to,” Dick said.