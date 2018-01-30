Warm and breezy out ahead of a wintry weekend

We’re tracking the return of breezy south winds AND milder weather to the forecast. The south winds were just getting started this morning – expect gusts over 30 mph at times today! It’s not a surprise that we warm up, as soon as the south winds come back. Expect highs soaring into the lower 50s this afternoon, as warmer air is continuously being pumped into our neck of the woods today. Even in late January – temps are spring-like in the S. Plains and that’s the air being brought our direction by the gusty south breezes. Hold onto your hats – but at least it’s going to FEEL a lot warmer than yesterday (where highs were trapped in the lower 30s). We’ll also be dealing with some high clouds today – rolling in from the northwest.

By Wednesday afternoon – temps will bounce back into the middle 50s, despite lighter winds. Once again the skies will remain ‘mostly sunny,’ before things get a little more cloudy (and cold) as February arrives. Thursday is already February 1st and the new month brings some colder weather with it. In fact, daytime temps will be in the 20s and 30s on Thursday with some stubborn clouds overhead. Remember, our average high temperature for this time of the year is warming. It’s now up to 41° and temperatures (for the most part) will stay BELOW that average high for the first two weeks of February! We should be back into the lower 40s by Friday and Saturday, but longer range computer models show yet another cold front moving through the Central Plains – bringing a chance of snow with it, as early as Sunday morning.

Speaking of – we’ll be keeping a close eye on snow chances for Super Bowl Sunday. At this point, there’s still a lot of uncertainty about the weekend forecast – including the timing and intensity of this potential winter storm. However, right now it looks like we’ll stay dry on Saturday before a general ‘coating to an inch’ of snow rolls through Northeast Kansas. Locally heavier amounts will probably be possible north of I-70. The direction of the snow bands will be north-to-south across our neck of the woods. The recent computer model runs suggest this is a Sunday event, but the track of this storm us NOT set in stone – so we’ll be watching is closely over the next few days. Until then – expect some accumulating snow for the later stages of the upcoming weekend. Besides the snow – the main weather story moving into next week will be the fierce return of Old Man Winter as temps are trapped in the ‘teens’ and 20s (with a couple more snow chances too). Enjoy the mild weather while we have it! Stay tuned.

You’re already in the right place for the latest weather information across Northeast Kansas. Be sure to check back for regular forecast updates, as the colder weather moves in later this week. You can also download our KSNT Storm Track Weather App for free right here. It’s also available (for free) on your local mobile marketplace – Android, iPhone, etc. It’s the very best way to get an up-to-the-minute forecast on-the-go! No matter where you are, we’re always watching and always tracking!

Have a great day!

– KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Kyle Borchert