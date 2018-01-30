Woman arrested for attempted murder in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka Police have arrested a woman. She’s accused of attempted murder.

Police responded to a disturbance around 11:30 a.m. on Monday in the area of 4919 SW 28th Street. Police said a woman was chasing a man and yelling. Police were able to locate both people and began investigating.

The suspect, Bonny Kester-Brown, 50, was taken to the Law Enforcement Center. She was interviewed and then later taken to the Department of Corrections for Attempted 2nd Degree Murder. Police haven’t said specifically what led to the charge.

The man was taken to a local hospital for an unrelated medical condition, and is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Topeka Police.