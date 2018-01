TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A 60-year-old woman was taken to a hospital Monday night after being hit by a car.

It happened around 8:15 in the Oakland neighborhood, at Seward Ave & Chester. Police said a car was turning a corner, and hit the woman as she was walking.

Police say the driver stayed on scene after the incident.

The woman was taken to a local hospital with a minor head injury.