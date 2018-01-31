1 person shot in south Topeka, suffers minor injuries

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – One person suffered a minor and non-life threatening gunshot wound Wednesday afternoon in south Topeka.

A Topeka Police Watch commander tells KSNT News the shooting happened in the 3700 block of SW Plaza Dr. before 12:30 p.m.

As officers investigated, people in the area reported there were possibly two vehicles involved and it appeared the occupants exchanged gunfire near the parking lot of an apartment complex in the area.

One person was brought to a local hospital in a personal vehicle with an injury consistent with a gunshot. The vehicle was located on hospital grounds.

Another person in the vehicle was transported to the Law Enforcement Center to speak with detectives.

A gun was also found in the victim’s vehicle.

There is no description of the second vehicle at this time.

KSNT News will continue to update as additional information becomes available.