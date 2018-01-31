Beware of fake SNCO Sheriff’s Office page

TOPEKA. Kan. (KSNT) — A fake Facebook page was created impersonating Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office.

The page posted false information Wednesday about an ISIS threat involving representatives from KU Med going door to door asking to check blood sugar, only to infect you with HIV.

If you have any questions or concerns, you’re asked to call (785) 521-2200.

The fake page has since been removed from Facebook.

The correct link to Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page is: https://www.facebook.com/ShawneeSheriff/.

