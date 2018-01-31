Brownback decries underfunding of state facilities

Related Coverage Lawmakers to address new state prison

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Outgoing Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback says the state’s prisons, hospitals and other facilities are in disrepair after years of underfunding.

The Kansas City Star reports that Brownback raised concerns about the buildings last week after the State Finance Council approved a 20-year, $360 million building project at Lansing Correctional Facility.

The state’s psychiatric facility in Osawatomie just regained its federal Medicare certification last month after a nearly two-year process that required the state to make a slew of updates. Brownback described it as a “pit” and said that a state hospital and training center for the developmentally disabled in Parsons is “worse.”

Brownback pushed back on the suggestion that he had responsibility for the underfunding. He said: “For 155 years? No.” Kansas marked its 157th year of statehood Monday.