Brownback leaves Wednesday, Kansans react

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Wednesday Governor Sam Brownback will officially resign as state governor at 3:00 p.m. Shortly afterwards Kansans will welcome Lieutenant Governor Jeff Colyer.

Brownback will soon saying goodbye to Topeka, Kansas and hello to Washington D.C. with his new role as the US Ambassador for International Religious Freedom. He’s been waiting since July 2017 to hear how much longer he’d be a state governor. Brownback’s new title consists of investigating religious freedom violations around the world. He’d then submit an annual report to inform President Trump about the violations.

Taking over as state governor is Lieutenant Governor Jeff Colyer who’s also running for a full four-year term in 2018.

KSNT News took to the streets to hear what some of you thought about Brownback leaving.

“I think he did good in the state of Kansas,” Jagbir Singh said. “He can’t make everybody happy.”

“I think he tried to stop too much stuff,” Jim Musick said. “Medically, he just screwed the state all up. I disagree with the job he’s got now. It’s a do nothing job from what I can see.”

“I don’t think he did a whole lot for Kansas,” Linda Opat said. “He didn’t do anything to promote Kansas or education. I was not impressed with his governorship.”

“I appreciate his efforts over the last few years and I know Mr. Brownback to be a good man,” Mike Starkebaum said. “Unfortunately, he dealt with some bad circumstances and he tried some things that I think in the long run are going to prove that he was right and that the things that he implemented worked.”

Colyer has served as state senator, before Brownback chose him as his running mate in 2010. Some republican lawmakers say they’re looking forward to a smooth transition, but others don’t think much will change with new leadership.