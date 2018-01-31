Colyer looks toward future as governor with visit to hometown

TOPEKA (CAPITOL BUREAU) — Before his swearing-in Wednesday, Governor Jeff Colyer spent time in his hometown of Hays, Kansas.

“It’s a new day in Kansas,” Gov. Colyer said, overlooking a colorful sunrise.

Colyer woke up before dawn to watch the sunrise over his family’s old 640-acre farm.

“We would come out and we’d hunt quail or go pheasant hunting,” Colyer said.

He said he spent many summers working on the land. His job was driving the wheat harvest truck.

“It’d be like 104 in July and of course the radio doesn’t work,” Colyer said. “A radio never works in a wheat truck and then you’d sit there for three hours to wait and unload it.”

At Thomas More Prep-Marian, where Colyer went to school, he sat with his former classmate for mass.

“Jeff was really big into debate, he sang in a folk chorus,” said Kevin Gottschalk a classmate of Colyer’s.

Gottschalk said while he never thought one of his friends would become the Governor, he isn’t surprised Colyer did.

“Jeff is doing great, he’s a great humanitarian and does a lot for people that we don’t even know about,” Gottschalk said.

“We knew there was something about him that was promising,” said Father Michael Scully, a former teacher of Colyer’s

Father Michael Scully taught choir and religion class and said Colyer was passionate about his opinions.

“In these halls we wanted leadership,” Scully said. “That’s what we wanted to teach and here he is.”

Holding a sign reading “Welcome home, Governor Colyer,” Ron Adams listened as Colyer met with community and school leaders on mental health.

Adams said he is happy Colyer put Hays on the map.

“He’s a very knowledgeable fella,” Adams said.

Colyer said he knows he has a short amount of time to lead the state and with issues like school funding and medicaid on the table, he’ll be rolling out a number of policies, but he didn’t go into detail.

“If we plan things and we work together, we can get our state to a pretty good spot over the next few years,” Colyer said.

As the new Governor, Colyer said he’s not looking in the past, but rather what’s beyond the horizon for the state.

Colyer said legislative leaders have invited him to give a joint address to both houses, however a date for when that will happened has not been announced.