Family remembers loved one killed in Topeka crash

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Family and friends are mourning the death of a Topeka teen killed in a car wreck over the weekend.

Abigail Medley died on Saturday when she lost control of the car she was driving on I-470. Her two sisters survived the wreck.

Jackie Howard is Abigail’s grandmother and says she’ll always remember the last conversation she had with Abigail.

“She just put her arms around me, she would frequently do that, she would put her arms around me and she said I love you grandma and I love to be with you.”

Jackie said Abigial was a talented soccer player and was hoping to go to K-State when she graduated.

Her funeral will be held Saturday at Fellowship Bible Church in Topeka.

Remembering Abigail Rebecca Medley 2000 – 2018 View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Abigail Rebecca Medley, 17, of Topeka, passed away Saturday, January 27, 2018 in an automobile accident. (Photo Courtesy: Jake Medley) Abigail Rebecca Medley, 17, of Topeka, passed away Saturday, January 27, 2018 in an automobile accident. (Photo Courtesy: Jake Medley) Abigail Rebecca Medley, 17, of Topeka, passed away Saturday, January 27, 2018 in an automobile accident. (Photo Courtesy: Jake Medley) Abigail Rebecca Medley, 17, of Topeka, passed away Saturday, January 27, 2018 in an automobile accident. (Photo Courtesy: Jake Medley) Abigail Rebecca Medley, 17, of Topeka, passed away Saturday, January 27, 2018 in an automobile accident. (Photo Courtesy: Jake Medley) Abigail Rebecca Medley, 17, of Topeka, passed away Saturday, January 27, 2018 in an automobile accident. (Photo Courtesy: Jake Medley)