Federal prisoner who fled Kansas City hospital captured

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — U.S. Marshals are say they have found a federal prisoner who escaped from a Kansas City hospital.

The Marshals service says Larence Garth, of Kansas City, was captured Wednesday afternoon at a Kansas City home after authorities received a tip.

Garth escaped Tuesday from Truman Medical Center, where he was receiving medical treatment. Authorities say he ran east from the hospital and tried to solicit at a ride from at least one person, who refused.

He was being held on a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

