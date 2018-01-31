Judge says 265 have come forward as Nassar victims

Former gymnast Annie Labrie regains her composure Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018, while giving her victim impact statement during the first day of statements in Eaton County Circuit Court in Charlotte, Mich., where Nassar is expected to be sentenced on three counts of sexual assault some time next week. Nassar was sentenced to 40 to 175 years in prison in a similar hearing in another county last week. (Matthew Dae Smith/Lansing State Journal via AP)

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan judge says more than 265 people have come forward to say they were sexual assault victims of disgraced former sports doctor Larry Nassar.

Judge Janice Cunningham gave the figure as another sentencing hearing for Nassar began. Previously, the total number of sexual assault victims was estimated below 200. More women and girls have been coming forward in the wake of Nassar’s highly publicized sentencing hearing last week in Lansing.

The hearing that started Wednesday centers on sexual assaults at Twistars. The Lansing-area gymnastics club that was run by 2012 Olympic coach John Geddert. In this case, Nassar has admitted to sexually abusing three girls under the guise of treatment.

Roughly 60 women and girls plan to confront him or have their statement read in the courtroom in Charlotte, a city outside Lansing.

