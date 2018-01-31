Kansas Democrats set up website on new governor

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas Democrats aren’t waiting until incoming Republican Gov. Jeff Colyer takes office to launch a website criticizing him.

The state Democratic Party unveiled its website Wednesday ahead of Colyer’s swearing-in. The site ties Colyer to the policies of departing GOP Gov. Sam Brownback and is www.BrownbackClone.com .

Colyer has served as Brownback’s lieutenant governor for seven years. Brownback is stepping down as governor to become U.S. ambassador-at-large for international religious freedom.

Brownback’s popularity waned after his 2014 re-election because of the persistent state budget problems that followed aggressive income tax cuts that Brownback championed in 2012 and 2013. Legislators rolled back most of the tax cuts last year.

Colyer was Brownback’s running mate in 2010 and 2014. He is running for a full, four-year term as governor this year.

