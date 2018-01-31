Man arrested for intent to distribute drugs near a school

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Lloyd Jones, 51, was arrested Wednesday on charges of drug possession with intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a school.

On Wednesday, the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit performed a search warrant in the 1400 block of northeast Quincy Ave.

It was there they said they discovered methamphetamine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and four firearms.

Jones faces charges of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a school, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a school, felon in possession of a firearm and possession of drug paraphernalia.

 

