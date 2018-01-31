One more mild day before Old Man Winter returns

We’re tracking one more mild day in the forecast – and that’s today! Soak in the above average temperatures while we still have them because Old Man Winter will make his not-so-welcomed return…tomorrow. Highs will rebound right back into the 50s this afternoon, but the best part about the forecast has to be the lighter winds. Not only will highs approach 55°, but you won’t have to hold onto your hat when you’re out and about. Especially considering late January standards – today will be absolutely perfect weather-wise. Remember, our average high temperature is just 41° for this time of the year – so these lower/middle 50s are certainly a bonus!

We’re still watching for a wintertime cold front to swing through the area heading into Thursday – February 1st. It’s as if Mother Nature knew exactly what day it was and that it’s definitely still winter! Our skies should stay dry tomorrow – we’ll just be fighting off some clouds. Don’t expect daytime temps much warmer than the middle/upper 30s, though. However, we should be ABOVE freezing for at least a few hours during the afternoon. Overnight temps will plummet into the lower ‘teens’ on Friday morning, but highs might get close to 40° to close out the week. Not like it matters too much, though, because we’re still tracking a potential winter snow storm waiting for us this weekend! As we’ve alluded to before – the first two weeks of February are looking decidedly colder with the number of BELOW average temperature days out-numbering the mild ones (and it probably won’t even be close either). For example – we’ll have HIGHS stuck in the 20s on Monday and won’t be much warmer than the 30s through at least the middle of next week…

We have been keeping our eyes on the computer models – trying to sort out the weekend forecast. Truth be told – there’s still so much uncertainty with the track, timing and intensity of Sunday’s potential snowstorm. If anything, the models have slowed things down a bit and that would argue for most (if not all) of the snow to fall on Sunday. This can absolutely change, but right now that’s what it’s looking like. We’ll likely have a surge of ‘warm’ air on Saturday, out ahead of Sunday’s storm system – helping highs boost into the upper 40s, before the bone-chilling north winds takeover for the second half of the weekend. At this point, we’re looking at a ‘coating to an inch’ of snow across our area – but we withhold the right to fine-tune that snowfall forecast (and we will). Honestly – there’s just not a lot of agreement in the computer models right now, but the best news is – we have five days to sort things out. Stay tuned.

– KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Kyle Borchert