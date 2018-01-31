Parents of electrocuted girl sue traveling carnival operator

By Published:

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — The parents of a toddler fatally injured at a traveling carnival in Kansas have filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the carnival’s Missouri-based operator.

The Wichita Eagle reports that Shaun Bartonek and Rheannon Babcock sued Evans United Shows last year in Clinton County Circuit Court in Missouri. Their 15-month-old daughter, Pressley Bartonek, touched an electrically charged fence last May in Wichita and died five days later.

An autopsy report says that a test by an electrical company showed 290 volts coming from the fence. The lawsuit seeks damages of more than $25,000.

Attorney Russ Hazlewood is representing Evans United Shows in Plattsburg, Missouri. He says the lawsuit remains in the early stages and that the business has asked to have the case transferred to Kansas where some key witnesses are.

